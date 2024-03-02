SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $67.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,670 shares of company stock worth $2,614,524. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

