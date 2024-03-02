Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Get Our Latest Report on Sera Prognostics
Sera Prognostics Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Sera Prognostics
In related news, General Counsel Benjamin Jackson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 157,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,194. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sera Prognostics news, insider Paul Kearney sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,021.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,329.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Jackson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 157,700 shares in the company, valued at $823,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,432 shares of company stock valued at $465,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sera Prognostics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sera Prognostics by 54.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sera Prognostics
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.