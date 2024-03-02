Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Sera Prognostics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Sera Prognostics

Shares of SERA stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. Sera Prognostics has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $292.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

In related news, General Counsel Benjamin Jackson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 157,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,194. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sera Prognostics news, insider Paul Kearney sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,021.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,329.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Jackson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 157,700 shares in the company, valued at $823,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,432 shares of company stock valued at $465,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sera Prognostics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sera Prognostics by 54.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

Further Reading

