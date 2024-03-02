Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,230,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,484 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Seres Therapeutics worth $45,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,989,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9 %
Shares of MCRB opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.31. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
