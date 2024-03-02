Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Expands By 200.0%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $244.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.10. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $206.58 and a 1-year high of $376.17.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
