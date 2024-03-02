Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Expands By 200.0%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $244.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.10. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $206.58 and a 1-year high of $376.17.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

Featured Stories

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

