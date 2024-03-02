Short Interest in Argan SA (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) Expands By 200.0%

Argan SA (OTCMKTS:ARLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Argan Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARLLF opened at $92.50 on Friday. Argan has a 52-week low of $73.03 and a 52-week high of $92.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09.
About Argan
