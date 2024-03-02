Short Interest in Argan SA (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) Expands By 200.0%

Argan SA (OTCMKTS:ARLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARLLF opened at $92.50 on Friday. Argan has a 52-week low of $73.03 and a 52-week high of $92.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09.

About Argan

See Also

Argan SA engages in designing, building, developing, owning, leasing, and managing logistical platforms in France. It is also involved in the development and management of land. The company's real estate property consists of a total area of 806,000 square meters. It serves shippers and logistics companies.

