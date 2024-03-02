Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Decreases By 22.3%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $264.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.75. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.