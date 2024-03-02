Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Grows By 200.0%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Baosheng Media Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BAOS opened at $3.73 on Friday. Baosheng Media Group has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.
Baosheng Media Group Company Profile
