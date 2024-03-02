Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Grows By 200.0%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BAOS opened at $3.73 on Friday. Baosheng Media Group has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

