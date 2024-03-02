Short Interest in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Expands By 196.0%

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 196.0% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 411,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 193,768 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Road Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 66,642 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BSL stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Increases Dividend

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.114 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

