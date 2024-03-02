Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Rises By 200.0%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Cargotec Price Performance

Shares of Cargotec stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. Cargotec has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry.

