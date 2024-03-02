Short Interest in China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Increases By 202.6%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 202.6% from the January 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CAOVY opened at $7.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

