Short Interest in China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Increases By 202.6%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 202.6% from the January 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
China Overseas Land & Investment Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CAOVY opened at $7.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $13.60.
About China Overseas Land & Investment
