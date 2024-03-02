Short Interest in NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Declines By 26.7%

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
NICE Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCSYF opened at $225.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.48 and its 200 day moving average is $191.20. NICE has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25.
NICE Company Profile
