Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Declines By 27.0%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of NCPCF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Nickel Creek Platinum has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals (PGM) in North America. The company's flagship property is the Nickel-Copper-PGM Shäw project located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Wellgreen Platinum Ltd.

