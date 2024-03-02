Short Interest in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW) Declines By 26.7%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Swvl alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Swvl

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Swvl stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 120,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Swvl Stock Performance

Shares of Swvl stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Swvl has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.