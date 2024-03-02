Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Drops By 27.0%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,900 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 939,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,286.3 days.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEF opened at $103.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average is $103.03. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $121.21.

About Symrise

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.