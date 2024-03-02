Short Interest in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Decreases By 22.2%

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBH stock opened at $165.80 on Friday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $142.51 and a 12-month high of $171.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.16.

VanEck Biotech ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.7127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.