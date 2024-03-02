Short Interest in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Decreases By 19.5%

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAPPW. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Performance

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited operates as a two-wheel electric vehicle company. The company designs, markets, and sells high performance electric vehicles. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as sells related parts and accessories. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

