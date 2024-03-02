Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Sientra Price Performance

Sientra has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sientra by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Stories

