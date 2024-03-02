Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $22,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,905,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after acquiring an additional 39,316 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,650,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $101.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.25. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 11.14%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $833,502.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $833,502.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 5,511 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $495,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,845 shares of company stock valued at $10,570,663. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

