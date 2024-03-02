Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $101.57 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $833,502.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $833,502.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $1,031,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,841,735.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,845 shares of company stock worth $10,570,663. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

