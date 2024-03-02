SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Stock Price Down 14.6%

Shares of SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) traded down 14.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). 3,660,276 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 360% from the average session volume of 795,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 533.60, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £6.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.12.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

