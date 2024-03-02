Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,602 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $11,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,634 shares of company stock worth $502,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SSD stock opened at $209.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.31. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

