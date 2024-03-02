SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SLR Investment in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SLR Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SLR Investment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $819.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SLR Investment by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,686,000 after buying an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,638,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 42,267 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 849,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 81,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

