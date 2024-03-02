SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $5.86. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 33,575,551 shares changing hands.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,448 shares of company stock worth $1,073,608. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after acquiring an additional 676,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669,606 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 517.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,465 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 18.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.