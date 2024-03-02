Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 519.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 782,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 656,473 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $47,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 56.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX opened at $69.61 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 116.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

