SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,793 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3,808.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,927,000 after purchasing an additional 635,445 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $17,227,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,234,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 103.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 208,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 106,208 shares in the last quarter.

KIE stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $597.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

