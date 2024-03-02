Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.15.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,304,000 after buying an additional 3,355,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 16,066.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,907,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,800 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sprinklr Stock Performance
Sprinklr stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 122.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
