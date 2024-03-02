Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

NYSE:SMP opened at $31.08 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $41.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $681.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.25). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $290.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

