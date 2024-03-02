Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $263,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $557,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 456,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,162,000 after acquiring an additional 78,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 422.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

