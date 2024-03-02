Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SCM opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.18. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 320.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCM shares. StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

