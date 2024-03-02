StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $761.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Haynes International will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the third quarter worth $1,698,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Haynes International by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 14,066.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Articles

