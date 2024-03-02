StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.18. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

