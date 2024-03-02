StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $2.00 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $125.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 9.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

