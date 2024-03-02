StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $156.16 on Friday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $156.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. On average, analysts expect that Splunk will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 546.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

