StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.37 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 27,892 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

