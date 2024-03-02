StockNews.com Downgrades Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) to Hold

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PG. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $158.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $161.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average is $151.19.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,287 shares of company stock valued at $43,065,052 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.