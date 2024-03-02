StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

LPCN stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lipocine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118,394 shares during the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

