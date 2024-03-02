StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.76.
About NortonLifeLock
