StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.76.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

