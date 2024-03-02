StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $2.07 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

