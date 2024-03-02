StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Institutional Trading of Republic First Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

