StockNews.com Lowers Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Sell

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,013,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,669,000 after purchasing an additional 175,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4,734.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,052 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,982,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 550,229 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,428 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

