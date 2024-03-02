StockNews.com Lowers Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Hold

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89.

In other news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $7,875,640.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,321,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $209,364.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $7,875,640.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,321,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,314,602 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

