StockNews.com Lowers Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) to Hold

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Forrester Research stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $269,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,736.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 109.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Forrester Research by 250.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

