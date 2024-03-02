StockNews.com Lowers Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) to Hold

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Forrester Research Stock Up 1.1 %
Forrester Research stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.94.
Insider Transactions at Forrester Research
In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $269,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,736.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.