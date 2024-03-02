StockNews.com Lowers Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) to Hold

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of GSBD opened at $15.24 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

