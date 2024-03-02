StockNews.com Upgrades Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to “Buy”

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Brightcove Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $2.22 on Friday. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Brightcove by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brightcove by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 93,440 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brightcove by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Brightcove by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after buying an additional 1,363,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

