StockNews.com Upgrades JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to “Buy”

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. JOYY has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $43.20.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $567.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $563.68 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in JOYY by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in JOYY by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in JOYY by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in JOYY by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

