Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stratasys

Stratasys Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

SSYS stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $843.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stratasys by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Stratasys by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after acquiring an additional 163,461 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Stratasys by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.