Susquehanna Raises AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target to $16.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

AVDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $13.56.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,825.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $320,241.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,825.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,709 shares of company stock valued at $816,925 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 68.2% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 9,734,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 64.5% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

