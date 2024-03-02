Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Trading Up 300%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 300% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.96 and last traded at $44.96. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50.

Suzuki Motor shares are scheduled to split on Monday, April 1st. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, April 1st.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.