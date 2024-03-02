Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Sweetgreen traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 2527767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sweetgreen

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $52,803.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $52,803.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 6,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $80,732.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,876.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,013 shares of company stock valued at $689,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sweetgreen by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Sweetgreen by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at $2,872,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 28.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.