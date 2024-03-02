Swiss National Bank Acquires New Shares in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 104,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of Holley as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Holley alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Holley by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Holley by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,313,000 after acquiring an additional 202,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Holley by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 405,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Holley by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 801,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Holley by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,594 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLLY. Raymond James cut their price objective on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Holley Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Holley Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.26 million. Holley had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.91%. Holley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Holley Profile

(Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.